First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 1,790 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $971.54 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $976.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
