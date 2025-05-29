First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 1,790 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $971.54 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $976.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

