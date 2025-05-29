Fire Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.38.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

