Fire Capital Management LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,845,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after buying an additional 677,808 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

