Fire Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.99. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

