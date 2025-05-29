Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,617.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,907.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,968.89. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,266.72 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

