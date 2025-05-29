F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 2,255,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 844,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

F3 Uranium Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$144.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

F3 Uranium Company Profile

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

