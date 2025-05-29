Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

