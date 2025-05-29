Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,600,000.00 in Stock

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS MNTN opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.
About Everest Consolidator Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Everest Consolidator Acquisition
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.