Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,600,000.00 in Stock

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS MNTN opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

