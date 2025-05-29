Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) were down 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Approximately 6,425,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,768,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.92 million, a PE ratio of -265.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.61.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

