Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

