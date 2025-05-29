Emprise Bank Invests $250,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

