Emprise Bank Has $213,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Emprise Bank decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after buying an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,337,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,268,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,441,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

