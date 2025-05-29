Emprise Bank Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Emprise Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $336,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Chubb stock opened at $289.03 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

