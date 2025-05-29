Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.19 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.26. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

