Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE EW opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,074. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

