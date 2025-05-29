Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Announces Earnings Results

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.86 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 192.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.
Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.84) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.46. The stock has a market cap of £227.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.53. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 163.47 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.88).
