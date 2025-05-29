Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Announces Earnings Results

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.86 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 192.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.84) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.46. The stock has a market cap of £227.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.53. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 163.47 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.88).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

