Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 385.3% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.