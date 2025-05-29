Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.