Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.