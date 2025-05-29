Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.65. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 16,554,760 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 550,886 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,636,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,817 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

