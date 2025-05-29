Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stake Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after buying an additional 2,655,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,219 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,291,000 after purchasing an additional 454,810 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,361,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,948,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,633,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,618 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.