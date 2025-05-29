Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $22.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $507.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.54. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deere & Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.