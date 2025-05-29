David N. Capobianco Sells 1,900,000 Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Stock

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37.

Get LandBridge alerts:

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB

LandBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.