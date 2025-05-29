Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 278 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,063,480. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $276.78 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average is $263.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

