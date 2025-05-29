Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Critical Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMLW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Critical Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. operates as a mining exploration and development company. It owns interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, Austria. Critical Metals Corp. is based in New York, New York. Critical Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited.

