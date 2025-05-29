Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Critical Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ CRMLW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Critical Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.65.
About Critical Metals
