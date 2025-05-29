Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

