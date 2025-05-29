Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,028.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of COST opened at $1,013.14 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $788.20 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $979.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $449.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

