Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 730.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

EWJV opened at $35.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $361.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

