Copia Wealth Management Takes $69,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

