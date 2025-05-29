Copia Wealth Management Takes $30,000 Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of BATS:ICOW opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

