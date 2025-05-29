Copia Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 794 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $45.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

