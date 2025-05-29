Copia Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

