Copia Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,443,250. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $4,049,626.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,628.66. This trade represents a 59.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,786 shares of company stock worth $33,345,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $254.29 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

