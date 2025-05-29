Copia Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

