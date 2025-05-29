Copia Wealth Management Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 258,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

