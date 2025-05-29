Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,099,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

