Collective Family Office LLC Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $259.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

