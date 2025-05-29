Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 205,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

