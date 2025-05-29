Collective Family Office LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.85% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,382.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $574.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

