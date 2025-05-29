Collective Family Office LLC Buys 43,351 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 293,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 785,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.