Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,576 ($21.23) and last traded at GBX 1,555.81 ($20.96), with a volume of 68141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536 ($20.69).

Cohort Trading Down 5.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £667.24 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Insider Transactions at Cohort

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($15.09), for a total value of £60,009.60 ($80,842.79). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 350 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($17.18), for a total value of £4,462.50 ($6,011.72). Company insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

