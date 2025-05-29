Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 757.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.