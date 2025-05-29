Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,102 ($55.26) and last traded at GBX 3,989.20 ($53.74), with a volume of 10644258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,988.04 ($53.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($49.17) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.9%

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,719.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,217.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,444 ($46.40), for a total value of £216,042.12 ($291,044.21). In the last three months, insiders purchased 130,356 shares of company stock worth $450,184,909. Company insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.