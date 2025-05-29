Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells $233,516.78 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Speights also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $226.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.68 and a 200 day moving average of $224.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

