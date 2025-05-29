Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Invests $209,000 in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $82.73 on Thursday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07.

CVR Partners Announces Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVR Partners

Insider Activity at CVR Partners

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.77 per share, for a total transaction of $186,785.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,614.32. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,739,884.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

