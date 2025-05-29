Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 2.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 70,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 3.3%

XBAP stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

