Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

