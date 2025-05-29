Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Down 2.1%

Strategy stock opened at $364.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 3.79. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total transaction of $2,312,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,426.94. The trade was a 20.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 46,836 shares worth $16,214,791. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

