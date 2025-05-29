Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 2.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 352,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of XBOC opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

