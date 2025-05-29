Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 5980389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

