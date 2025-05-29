California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after purchasing an additional 780,616 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

